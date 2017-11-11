Tralee Taxi Association unhappy with new taxi space designations in town centre

Tralee Taxi Association says its unhappy with new taxi space designations in Tralee Town Centre.

Following a vote yesterday at County Buildings to pedestrianize Tralee Town Centre on a trial basis – voted for in favour by the eight councilors present – the order of business moved on full-time and part-time taxi spaces.

After some amendments to the original proposal, seven councilors voted in favour of 40 proposed spaces – 23 full-time and 17 part-time.

23 full-times 24-hour spaces were allocated: seven in Bridge Street, eight in Abbeycourt, six in Edward Street and two at Bridge Street by Shaws and ‘Small Benners’.

17 part-time spaces were allocated: three in Russell Street and two in Upper Castle Street from 6.30pm to 8.30am; four in the Mall and one on Bridge Street from 7pm to 7am and seven in the Abbey Car Park from 6.30pm to 8.30am.

The taxi space designation, as with the pedestrianization, is set to be reviewed after nine months.

However Terry Boyle of Tralee Taxi Associaton says its members are unhappy with the outcomes.

He said submissions showed many favoured a rank be introduced on Denny Street: