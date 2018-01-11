Tralee students hope Young Scientist project will enhance lives of visually impaired

Three Tralee students are hoping their Young Scientist project will enhance the lives of the visually impaired and elderly.

Kian Trant, Séamus Knightly, and Conor Crowley of CBS the Green are exhibiting at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition; it’s the first time the school has had an entry at the event.

The Young Scientists runs in the RDS, Dublin until Saturday, and a total of 16 Kerry projects are competing.

The CBS the Green third-year students’ have a project called BEAP – Blind and Elderly Assistant project – and the aim is to use artificial intelligences to help the visually impaired and elderly.

It combines both Google Assistant and Alexa into one portable device, and operates on voice command.

Kian Trant’s grandfather is visually impaired, and Kian says, for his grandad, this device would mean asking for a phone number rather than paying to phone directory enquiries, as well as being able to play his favourite radio station, and turn on and off the house lights.