Tralee students call for right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution

CBS the Green Tralee students are calling for the right to a home to be enshrined in the Constitution.

The Tralee secondary school students are petitioning Kerry County Council on behalf of the housing agency NOVAS, for everyone to have the right to have a house, and that no family should be in temporary accommodation for more than 90 days.

CBS the Green is taking part in a Homeless Awareness and Advocacy Campaign where 16 of them slept out on the streets last Friday night.

The school has collaborated with Fr Peter McVerry, and the High Hopes Choir from Cork Penny Dinners performed at a concert there today.

Student Liam Óg Kingston explains what they hope to achieve with the petition.

Caitriona Twomey is one of the organisers of Cork Penny Dinners which helps the homeless; she’s also involved with the High Hopes Choir, which comprises members of the homeless community.

She says the students of CBS the Green, Tralee are inspiring.