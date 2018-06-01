Tralee start-up scoops national award

A Tralee-based start-up has been named the Best Social/Sustainable Start-up in Ireland.

myAccessHub won at the National Start-up Awards, a programme for early stage businesses on the island of Ireland.

The company was co-founded by Killarney natives Gearoid Kearney and Miriam O’Sullivan and is based in the Tom Crean Centre, Tralee.





They’ve developed an e-learning platform that aims to transform the future of the workplace in the area of neurodiversity, which covers dyslexia, ADHD, and the autistic spectrum.

myAccessHub was also chosen to take part in the Bridge to MassChallenge Cork accelerator programme, and the ChangemakerXchange Summit in Amsterdam.

Chief Executive of MyAccessHub, Gearoid Kearney says they’re delighted with their win.