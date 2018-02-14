Tralee solicitor says money and political will needed to retain courthouse in town centre

A Tralee solicitor says money and political will are needed to retain the town’s courthouse in the town centre.

The Courts Service is due to make a decision soon on the future of Tralee Courthouse; options include relocating it from Ashe Street, possibly to a greenfield site in Ballymullen.

A group opposed to the move held a meeting yesterday.

Solicitor and Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly says Tralee Courthouse was built in the 1840s, and other courthouses of a similar vintage around the country have been redeveloped.

He says it’s a historic building, where Daniel O’Connell practiced as a solicitor, and says it can be restored to deliver a modern court service.