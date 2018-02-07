IT Tralee Out Of The Sigerson Cup

IT Tralee are out of the Sigerson Cup.

They were defeated at the quarter final stage last evening by D-I-T at the Austin Stack Park.

Two first half goals from Cavan’s Enda Flanagan set D-I-T on their way to a 3-17 to 1-7 victory.

IT Tralee were without the injured David Clifford while Ronan Shanahan of Austin Stacks was corner back on the D-I-T side.

IT Tralee manager Liam Brosnan has no complaints with the result……………

D-I-T will now face either U-C-C or N-U-I Galway in the semi finals – they meet at the Mardyke this afternoon where there’s a 4.30 start.

Before that, the beaten finalists of the past two seasons square off, as DCU face UCD from 3.30 with the winners to face U-U-J.