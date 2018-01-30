IT Tralee Through To Sigerson Cup 1/4 Final

IT Tralee are through to the Sigerson Cup quarter-final after a 3-point win over Queen’s University earlier today.

David Clifford and Cork’s Colm O’Driscoll topped the scoring charts for IT Tralee, as the Kerry side overcame the hosts on a score line of 2-8 to 0-11.

It’s the first time in 11 years that the college side have won a game in the competition.

They’ll now play either Dublin Institute of Technology or IT Carlow, who face off tomorrow.

Team manager, Liam Brosnan, said the win was a long time coming.

UL are also through to the last-8 of the Sigerson Cup following a 2-13 to 1-11

victory over Cork IT this afternoon.

They’ll face either UUJ or St. Mary’s in next week’s quarter finals.