IT Tralee secures over €1.2 million under Springboard+ initiative

The Institute of Technology Tralee has secured over €1.2 million in funding under the Government’s Springboard+ initiative.

There are 346 places available in Tralee for the upcoming academic year, with 13 courses being offered across a variety of areas including Applied Computing, Quality Management, and Culinary Skills.

This year, for the first time, Springboard+ courses will be open to people irrespective of their employment status.





Vice President for Development, Research and External Engagement at IT Tralee, Brid McElligott says Springboard+ offers courses leading to qualifications that are in demand among employers in the region.

Members of the Lifelong Learning Department at IT Tralee will be available over the coming weeks to advise potential students looking at a return to education.

Further information on course availability, eligibility criteria and the application process are also available by contacting the Institute at 066 7191701 or at www.springboardcourses.ie