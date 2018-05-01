IT Tralee running STEM roadshows for students and parents

IT Tralee has roadshows around Kerry this week to provide information on college courses and careers in STEM – Science Technology Engineering, and Mathematics.

Students and their parents can speak directly to Institute of Technology Tralee lecturers and graduates, as well as industry professionals in the field of STEM.

The STEM Roadshows are taking place this evening at St Michael’s College, Listowel; tomorrow Wednesday in Coláiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen; and on Thursday at Killarney Community College – each run from 7pm to 8.30pm.

There are a variety of STEM courses at IT Tralee including Agricultural Science, Wildlife Biology, and Civil and Environmental Engineering, according to the Head of School of STEM at the IT Tralee, Dr Joseph Walsh.