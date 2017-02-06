Tralee to remember Jesuit brother murdered in Africa

A service is taking place today to mark the 40th anniversary of the death of a Tralee born missionary.

Brother John Conway, who was born close to St John’s Park, joined the Jesuits in 1948 and was sent to Rhodesia, which is now known as Zimbabwe.

Brother Conway served on the mission for 23 years up to the day he and a group of other brothers and nuns were rounded up by a group of armed men and shot.

A service will be held today at 5.30 at the monument dedicated to Brother Conway in St John’s Park.

Fr Bernard Healy, who is organising the event, says the missionary gave his life for the people he served: