IT Tralee President warns prospective students of accommodation scams

Students and prospective students are being advised to take a number of measures to avoid scams when seeking accommodation for the college year.

That’s according to President of IT Tralee Students’ Union, Shaun Walsh, who’s encouraging students to follow new accommodation guidelines issued by USI in recent weeks.

According to Shaun, student accommodation in Tralee is of a good standard and quality however those seeking accommodation elsewhere need to be prudent.

He said one of the key things is to always view the property and never pay in cash: