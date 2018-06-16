IT Tralee partners with two European universities to offer International Agricultural Engineering degree

A new partnership between IT Tralee and universities in France and Italy will allow students to attain an International Agricultural Engineering degree.

The Tralee college has partnered with the University of Burgundy in France and the University of Bologna in Italy to offer an exchange opportunity to students.

Head of Engineering and Technology within the School of STEM in IT Tralee Dr Patrick Carney told Agritime the partnership will allow students to broaden their horizons and gain valuable work experience abroad: