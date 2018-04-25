Tralee national school honoured for efforts to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion

A Tralee national school has been honoured for its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion.

Spa National School was among eleven schools presented with awards at the Green-Schools Big Travel Challenge Awards in Dublin.

During the challenge, schools were asked to promote one sustainable transport mode for ten days – Spa National School was honoured for its ‘Park ‘n’ Stride’ initiative.

The Green-Schools travel theme is supported by the National Transport Authority and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.