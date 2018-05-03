Tralee named among a number of flooding blackspots to receive special funding

Tralee has been named among a number of flooding blackspots around the country to receive special funding, as part of a national risk management plan, due to be unveiled later today.

The plan to deal with some of the areas worst affected by flooding, will be announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Athlone.

118 flood risk management schemes are to be brought forward under the programme – 50 of them in the short term.

Most focus will be on blackspots like Tralee, Limerick, Dundalk and Ballinasloe, where thousands of homes and businesses have been deemed vulnerable.