Deidre attended a rehearsal from the Tralee Musical Society about their upcoming new show “Children of Eden”. She spoke with Oliver Hurley and cast members about the upcoming production.
2,000 bales of imported fodder to arrive in Kerry in coming days
2,000 large bales of imported silage and hay are due to arrive in Kerry in the coming days to help ease the fodder crisis. Kerry,...
Listowel MD councillors to complile list of roads to seek extra funding
Councillors are to compile a list of roads in bad repair in North Kerry in order to seek extra funding from central Government. Cllr Aoife...
Dingle community shocked and disgusted following assault on local garda
People are 'shocked and disgusted' following an assault on a female garda in Dingle last weekend. Garda Nina Long was taken to University Hospital Kerry...
Should There be a Ban on the Sale of Smartphones to Minors? – April...
A mother contacted Jerry after finding out her 12-year-old spent €600 of her confirmation money on a smartphone. Grainia Long, CEO of the ISPCC,...
Things to Do in the Off Season: Scale the Himalayas! – April 5th, 2018
It’s just coming to the end of the off season for the hotel industry. And guess what occupied the time of Padraig McGillicuddy of...
Chronic Gambling Led Me to Steal €1.75m From My Employer – April 5th, 2018
Tony O’Reilly worked for An Post and was rising up the ranks within the company. But he was a compulsive gambler who stole from...