Tralee Municipal District of Kerry County Council Annual Awards honour worthy projects and individuals

Four worthy projects and individuals have been honoured by the Tralee Municipal District Kerry County Council Awards.

Tralee Soup Kitchen received their award in recognition of their outstanding voluntary service to those in need.

Kerry Diocesan and Youth Service were recognised for their generous and long standing voluntary service to young people.

Patrick McCarthy was honoured for winning the 2017 All Ireland Boxing Championship in the 48kg class and Dr. Rizwan Khan was recognised for his contribution to the integration of communities in Kerry.