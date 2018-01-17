Tralee Municipal District of Kerry County Council Annual Awards honour worthy projects and individuals

By
radiokerrynews
-
The recipients of the Tralee Municipal District Awards with Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley. Back from left; Conor Horgan (KDYS), Josh Saunders (KDYS), Fr Ger Godley (KDYS), Dawn Roberts (Tralee Soup Kitchen) and Collette Price (Tralee Soup Kitchen). Front from left; Dr Rizwan Khan, Maypr Norman Foley and Patrick McCarthy. . Photo By : Domnick Walsh

Four worthy projects and individuals have been honoured by the Tralee Municipal District Kerry County Council Awards.

Tralee Soup Kitchen received their award in recognition of their outstanding voluntary service to those in need.

Kerry Diocesan and Youth Service were recognised for their generous and long standing voluntary service to young people.

Patrick McCarthy was honoured for winning the 2017 All Ireland Boxing Championship in the 48kg class and Dr. Rizwan Khan was recognised for his contribution to the integration of communities in Kerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR