Tralee motorist given penalty points for having children unrestrained in car

A Tralee motorist has been handed penalty points for having children unrestrained in the car.

The furthest back row of seats in the SUV was folded down to hold grocery shopping, as pictures on the Twitter account show.

A fixed charge penalty notice is to be issued to the motorist.

Tralee Gardaí say they haven’t an official record of the incident as yet, but it can take a number of days for these notices to be updated on their PULSE system.