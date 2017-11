A Tralee mother has thanked the public for their help after her son, who was missing for several months, was found safe and well.

21-year-old John Burke had last been seen in Cork in June.

A breakthrough came when a woman who was dealing with John heard his mother’s plea for information on Radio Kerry in early October.

The woman then made contact with the Gardai.

Winnie Burke is now looking forward to seeing John in person and has thanked all of those who helped following her appeal: