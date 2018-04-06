Tralee MMA’s Mike Allen says McGregor’s actions won’t damage sport

Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault following an attack on a bus of UFC fighters in New York.

The 29 year old Irish MMA star is also facing one count of criminal mischief.

Fellow Dublin fighter 25 year old Cian Cowley has also been charged in relation to the violence.

The pair are due in court in New York today.

Conor McGregor’s action won’t damage the sport, but they may damage his own reputation.

Head of the Tralee School of Martial Arts, Mike Allen, says there’s no individual bigger than the sport, and any backlash from the incident will reflect more on McGregor than on MMA.

Mr Allen says McGregor is an extrovert who made a rash decision in the heat of the moment, and in time, he’ll have the chance to correct his behaviour.

He believes the fighter is a showman at heart.