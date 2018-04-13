Tralee Men’s Shed will hold their AGM at 11am on May 2nd.

Tralee Men’s Shed will hold their AGM at 11am on May 2nd.  All members and interested parties asked to attend the Shed, at the Kingdom Co Mart, Carrigeendaniel, Tralee.  For more information drop into the shed, phone 066 7126746 or visit our facebook page Men’s Shed Tralee.

