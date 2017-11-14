Tralee MD councillors pass amendments to causal trading bye-laws in Banna

Tralee Municipal District councillors have passed amendments to causal trading bye-laws in Banna.

At a recent monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, councillors resolved to designate an area within Banna Beach car park as a Casual Trading Area and make bye-laws for the control, regulation and supervision of trading.

Having considered a report on causal trading in Banna, councillors called for the removal of a proposed lottery system, pointing to the value of historical traders who could miss out.

The Mayor of Tralee, Norma Foley, voiced the unanimous opposition of the members to a lottery system, and suggested reference be made to the council’s social policy objectives.

Other amendments to the proposed bye-laws were passed, namely the consideration of a trader’s proven ability to fulfil their role.

Kerry County Council stressed EU Directives have to be followed, and said existing licence holders cannot receive preferential treatment.

The introduction of minimum trading periods and adequate insurance were also referenced, and will be included in the awarding of casual trading licences in the future.

The number of licences to be issued will increase from four to eight, and no cost increases were passed.