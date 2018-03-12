Tralee man sentenced for sexual assault of man with disability

A Tralee man convicted of the sexual assault of a man with a disability has been given a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

47-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 33 Fountain Court, Tralee, had initially pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting another man in the town in the early hours of August 15th 2014.

However, after the victim had given evidence, Mr O’Brien changed his plea to guilty.

On the date in question, Mr O’Brien followed the victim to his home in the town and refused to leave the property.

He then sexually assaulted the victim, by putting his hand inside the man’s pants and touching his private parts.

The victim, who has a disability, declined to make a Victim Impact Statement.

Mr O’Brien has 50 previous convictions; however, none relate to sexual assault.

At Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a two-and-a-half-year sentence, which was backdated to March 31st 2017, the date Mr O’Brien first went into custody.