Tralee man to be sentenced in November for assaulting in Listowel restaurant

A 23-year-old man will be sentenced in November for assaulting a man in a Listowel restaurant.

Michael O’Brien of 6 Tamhlach Lí, Tralee was charged with assault causing harm, following an altercation with a man in Jumbo’s Restaurant, William Street, Listowel on the 14th February 2016.

In evidence, Sergeant Ian Kelly said CCTV appeared to show there was no interaction between the parties prior to the accused striking the victim in the face.





Tralee Circuit Court heard the victim sustained facial injuries and had to undergo surgery to install metal plates in his face following the assault.

Mr O’Brien has nine previous convictions, all which relate to minor road traffic offenses.

John O’Sullivan, barrister for the accused, asked Sergeant Kelly if he agreed accused’s behaviour appeared out of character; the garda said it did.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he was keeping his options open in relation to sentencing and adjourned the case until November 23rd.