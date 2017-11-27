Tralee man to be sentenced next month on theft charges

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to two thefts and handling stolen property will be sentenced next month.

Keith Houlihan of 34 Spa Road, Tralee admitted to breaking into a house in Oakpark, Tralee on a date between February 21st and 22nd last and committing theft.

He also also pleaded guilty to a charge of theft at the leisure centre at Manor West Hotel, Tralee on May 15th and to handling stolen property at Cash Encounters in Tralee the following day.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for December 1st.