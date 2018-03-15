Tralee man to be sentenced for assault during which he bit off a piece of man’s ear

A Tralee man is to be sentenced for an assault during which he bit off a piece of another man’s ear.

30-year-old Jamie Kelliher of 10 Manor Park, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to assaulting another man in the Fabric Nightclub, Godfrey Place, Tralee, on 27th June 2009.

Detective Garda John Gilmartin gave evidence in respect of the assault, which took place in June 2009, when the defendant was 21-years-old.

He said Mr Kelliher headbutted the victim, ‘latched onto his ear with considerable force’, and removed a 4cm length of the victim’s ear.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital and was attended to by a plastic surgeon; However, despite the gardaí placing the severed ear in a glass of ice, it was not possible to reattach it.

The victim, who presented his injury to Judge Tom O’Donnell in Tralee Circuit Court, had a prepared Victim Impact Statement read out on his behalf.

It read he’s suffered with depression since the assault, lacks self-confidence in public, and now cannot find words to explain what happened to his two young girls.

The accused, Mr Kelliher, has eight previous convictions from both Ireland and the UK.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until Friday, when he will set a date for sentencing.