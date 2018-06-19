Tralee man sent forward for trial for two charges relating to theft

A Tralee man has been sent forward for trial for two charges relating to theft.

Trevor O’Callaghan of 1 Basin Court, Tralee, is accused of theft and entering a property with the intention to commit theft over two dates in March of this year.

It’s alleged he committed a theft in 14 Denny Street, Tralee on the 7th March, and entered 7 Ashe Street, Tralee on the 14th of March, with the intention to commit theft.





Judge David Waters sent Mr O’Callaghan forward to appear at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.