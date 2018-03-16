Tralee man receives three-year prison sentence for assault causing harm

A Tralee man has been sentenced to three years for assault causing harm and the production of a weapon.

37-year-old Declan Galvin of 59 Killeen Woods, Tralee, pleaded guilty to assaulting another man at Moyderwell, Tralee, on the 28th August 2017.

Yesterday, Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Galvin flew into a rage, following a conversation with the victim about Kerry’s loss to Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final the previous day.

On the date in question, outside Kerry Library, Mr Galvin produced a steak knife and stabbed the 59-year-old victim three times, including once in the chest.

He then fled the scene and went to a bar in the town, before going back to his residence.

A witness saw Mr Galvin’s phone on the ground following the incident, which Gardaí used to identify him.

The victim, who was in court for the judgement, declined to make a Victim Impact Statement.

The court heard Mr Galvin has four previous convictions, including one for an assault during which he stabbed a housemate with a fork.

Defence Barrister Katie O’Connell said her client had made a full and frank admission when questioned, and even told Gardaí where he left the offending weapon.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the unprovoked nature of the attack was extremely worrying, and he also said previous Section Three assaults had to be taken into account.

He subsequently handed down a three-year sentence, backdated to August of 2017.