Tralee man with 42 previous convictions receives four-year sentence for burglary and theft

A Tralee man with 42 previous convictions has received a four-year sentence for burglary and theft, with the final twelve months suspended.

30-year-old Emmet Tarmey of 58 Rathoonane, Tralee had pleaded guilty to a one count of burglary and one count of theft in Killeen Woods, Tralee, on October 26th 2017.

On the date in question, Emmet Tarmey entered a home in Killeen Woods and stole a number of items, including a PlayStation console, numerous games, and a small amount of cash.

The father-of-two then took items from a van, including a child’s bicycle, from outside another residence in Killeen Woods.

Defence Counsel Brian McInerney said Mr Tarmey, who has 42 previous convictions, including ten for burglary and seven for theft, is working on overcoming a chronic addiction to prescription medication.

In Tralee Circuit Court, Judge Tom O’Donnell handed down a four-year sentence for burglary with the final twelve months suspended, and a two-year sentence for theft.

The sentences were back dated to 26th October 2017, and will run concurrently.