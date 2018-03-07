Tralee man pleads guilty to sexual assault of another man

A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of another man.

Patrick O’Brien of 33 Fountain Court, Tralee, was charged with sexually assaulting another man in a Kerry town in the early hours of August 15th 2014.

The victim said, while walking home from a night out, Mr O’Brien began following him as he neared home.

When Mr O’Brien accompanied him to the front door of his property, the victim says he told him to go away; however, the request went unheeded.

The court heard Mr O’Brien, who was wearing a cowboy hat at the time, dragged the victim into the garden, where he put his hands inside the victim’s pants and touched his private parts.

Judge Tom O’Donnell is due to sentence Mr O’Brien later today in Tralee Circuit Court.