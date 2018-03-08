Tralee man pleads guilty to sexual assault of another man

A Tralee man is due to be sentenced this morning for the sexual assault of another man.

Patrick O’Brien of 33 Fountain Court, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another man in a Kerry town in the early hours of August 15th 2014.

Investigating Garda Detective James Hurley said 47-year-old Patrick O’Brien has 50 previous convictions, however, none relate to sexual assault.

The garda agreed with Defence Counsel Brian McInereny that the sexual assault was at the lower end of the spectrum.

The victim declined to make a Victim Impact Statement.

Detective Hurley added the victim has been able to move on with his life, and the sexual assault had not been life altering.

Defence Counsel Brian McInereny said his client was appalled and ashamed by his own behaviour, and that he has had problems with alcohol.

Judge Tom O’Donnell is due to sentence Mr O’Brien later today in Tralee Circuit Court.