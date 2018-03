A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen handgun.

21-year-old Richard Roche of 2 Bruach na haAbhainn admitted possession of stolen property, namely a Browning Airsoft handgun, at Bridge Street, Tralee on November 21st 2016.

Barrister Richard Liston asked Judge Tom O’Donnell for a Probation Report to be prepared on the accused which should assess his suitability for community service.

The case was adjourned to March 16th when a date for sentencing will be set.