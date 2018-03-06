Tralee man pleads guilty to drugs charges

A man who pleaded guilty to drugs charges and a firearms charge has had his case at Tralee Circuit Court adjourned.

30-year-old Gearoid Lynch of 40 Marian Park, Tralee admitted to possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of cannabis on the 7th of April 2017 at 20 Lee Drive, Ballinorig, Tralee.

Mr Lynch also entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm without a licence; the court was told this was a spray canister.

The case was adjourned until March 16th to fix a date for sentencing.