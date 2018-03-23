Tralee man given three-year sentence for possession of €19,000 worth of cocaine

A Tralee man has been given a three-year sentence for possession of €19,000 worth of cocaine.

Ethan Tobin, of 5 Market Court, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of drugs for sale or supply at the same address, on the 20th April 2016.

In evidence, Tralee Circuit Court heard Mr Tobin was found in possession of cocaine, spoons, weighing scales and other equipment, which is related to the preparation, mixing and packaging of cocaine.

Investigating gardaí say it’s understood Mr Tobin was not the owner of the drugs, and he had a substantial drug debt at the time.

Judge Tom O’Donnell says, while the accused was not the main player involved, the quantity of cocaine found was considerably large.

He also acknowledged that Mr Tobin’s previous minor convictions were not drug-related.

Defence Barrister Richard Liston said his client is currently studying, with a view to completing his Leaving Certificate Examination.

Judge O’Donnell subsequently handed down a three-year sentence with the final twelve months suspended, backdated to 29th November 2017.