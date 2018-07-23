Tralee man given prison sentence for biting off portion of man’s ear

A Tralee man has been given a prison sentence for biting off a portion of a man’s ear.

28-year-old Kevin Quilligan of Hybank, Poulawaddra, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at the Square, Tralee, on the 21st August 2016.

The victim, who was known to Mr Quilligan, was in the Square with his girlfriend during the Rose of Tralee Festival in 2016.





According to Sergeant Gary Carroll, the accused man rapidly became violent, punched the victim, knocked him to the ground and bit a part of his ear off.

The sergeant agreed with Prosecutor Tom Rice that the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Mr Quilligan, who has 25 previous convictions, was arrested later that night for a public order offence.

Counsel Brian McInereny says the accused man co-operated with gardaí in their investigations and is very remorseful.

The court heard the victim has been left with a visible, permanent injury following the assault.

Judge Tom O’Donnell handed down a two-year prison sentence.