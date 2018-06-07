Tralee man given benefit of probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman

A Tralee man has been given the benefit of the probation act for headbutting a pregnant woman.

Kevin Phillipson of 94 Cois Abhain, Tralee, pleaded guilty to assault in Lidl supermarket, Castlemaine Road, Tralee, on the 1st April 2017.

Tralee District Court heard Mr Phillipson was shopping when he and his wife got into a dispute with another party in the store.





A female member of staff, who was five months pregnant at the time, intervened and a struggle ensued.

During the altercation, 37-year-old Mr Phillipson headbutted the injured party, causing minor bruising.

Solicitor for Mr Phillipson, Brendan Ahern said it was an accidental clash of heads between his client and the pregnant woman, and Mr Phillipson greatly regrets his own actions.

Judge David Waters said the accused displayed poor judgement, however, taking into account no previous convictions, he gave him the benefit of the probation act.