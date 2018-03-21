Tralee man fined for fishing on closed river

A Tralee man who was found fishing on a closed river has been fined.

At Tralee District Court Ricky O’Brien of 28 Bruach na hAbhainn, Tralee admitted to possession of a stroke haul for catching fish and obstructing or impeding a fishery officer near Killerisk, Tralee on July 17th last year.

Solicitor for Inland Fisheries Ireland, Vincent Coakley told the court the accused was found by a fisheries officer on the River Lee, initially he gave the wrong name and refused to hand over his fishing equipment.

Solicitor Pat Mann said his client was a young man who only wanted a fish or two on a fine summer’s day and the reason he refused to hand over his equipment is because he didn’t recognise the fishery officer.

Mr O’Brien was fined €100 for the stroke haul possession, €150 for obstruction and order to pay €300 in costs.