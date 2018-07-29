Tralee man charged with dishonestly inducing money from a person in Donegal has received suspended sentence

A Tralee man charged with dishonestly inducing money from a person in Donegal has received a suspended prison sentence.

David Horan of 30 Cois Coille, Killeen, Oakpark, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including impeding the arrest of an offender, possession of drugs and dishonestly inducing money from another person.

In evidence, Detective Garda Joe Ryan said a warrant was obtained for Mr Horan’s home following a burglary and assault in Rock Street, Tralee, on the 10 June 2015.





The garda said the accused drove two men from the scene of incident.

During their search of the accused’s property and vehicle, gardaí found €100 worth of amphetamine.

Tralee Circuit Court also heard that during dates in September 2017, through Done Deal, Mr Horan asked a Donegal woman to transfer €1,035 to him for car parts, which he did not produce.

Brian McInerney, barrister for the accused, asked Detective Ryan if his client’s actions constituted a ‘monumental act of stupidity’, considering he used his own name, phone number and bank account details when dealing with the injured party.

Additionally, the court heard Mr Horan’s family have paid back €500 of the sum dishonestly induced from the Donegal woman.

Mr Horan has 19 previous convictions, which include drugs, public order, theft and assault offences.

He asked Judge Tom O’Donnell to apply the last chance principal and give his client the benefit of the probation act.

Judge O’Donnell handed down an 18-month suspended sentence and put Mr Horan under the care of the probation service.