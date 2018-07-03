Tralee man who allegedly took his own car from garda compound refused bail

A Tralee man who allegedly took his own car from a garda compound has been refused bail.

Sean Murphy, who resides in a flat at 119, Rock Street, Tralee is facing a number of road traffic offences, trespassing and unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle.

It’s alleged the accused committed a number of offences between the 21st and 24th of this month, including driving with no insurance or licence, dangerous driving, trespassing and unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle.





It’s claimed Mr Murphy took possession of his own car from a garda compound.

Sergeant Gary Carroll objected to Mr Murphy receiving bail for a number of reasons, including an allegation a number of offences were committed while the accused was on bail and a claimed difficulty in locating Mr Murphy at times.

28-year-old Mr Murphy told Tralee District Court, if he were to be granted bail, he’d fully abide by all conditions.

Judge David Waters refused bail, saying he can’t see any conditions that will satisfy the court.

He remanded Mr Murphy in custody, to reappear before Tralee District Court again on July 4th.