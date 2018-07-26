Tralee man who took his own car from garda compound receives prison sentence

A Tralee man who took his own car from a garda compound has received a prison sentence.

Sean Murphy, who gave an address of Finnegan’s Hostel, Tralee pleaded guilty to 11 charges including a number of road traffic offences, trespassing and unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle.

Tralee District Court heard the accused committed a number of offences between the 21st and 24th of June, which includes driving through Mounthawk, Tralee at speeds of 120 kmph while also having no car insurance.





Three days later, the accused took possession of his own car from a garda compound.

Additionally, Mr Murphy also pleaded guilty to theft and handling stolen property offences in March and May of this year respectively.

The accused has 52 previous convictions, which include theft, burglary and road traffic offences.

Judge David Waters fined Mr Murphy €950 and imposed a two-month prison sentence.