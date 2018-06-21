Tralee man allegedly spat saliva and blood at garda

A Tralee man has been remanded in custody for alleged assault offences, including spitting saliva and blood at a garda.

Gearoid Breen, of 57 Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, is facing 11 charges relating to assault, public order offences, criminal damage and possession of an article over various dates in the past year.

It’s alleged Mr Breen, on the 16th May, spat blood and saliva onto the face and into the mouth of a member of An Garda Siochana.





24-year-old Mr Breen appeared in Tralee District Court yesterday, where Judge David Waters remanded him in custody to reappear on June 27th.