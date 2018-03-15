Tralee man with 25 previous convictions pleads guilty to ear-bite assault on victim

A Tralee man, with 25 previous convictions, is to be sentenced for assault causing harm, which involved biting part of the ear of the victim.

28-year-old Kevin Quilligan of Hybank, Poulawaddra, Tralee pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at The Square, Tralee on August 21st, 2016.

According to Brian McInerney, defence counsel for Kevin Quilligan, his client accepts he assaulted the victim who was in The Square with his girlfriend on August 21st, 2016 for the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Sergeant Gary Carroll told Tralee Circuit Criminal Court, the defendant rapidly became violent, punched the victim, knocked him down to the ground and bit a part of his ear off.

There was considerable damage done to the victim’s ear and his blood was on the defendant’s clothes.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned this case until tomorrow when a date for sentencing will be set.