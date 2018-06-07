Tralee man with 181 previous convictions receives prison sentence for spitting at garda

A Tralee man with 181 previous convictions has received a prison sentence for spitting at a garda.

Phillip O’Brien of 45 Marina Apartments, Tralee, had denied charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a garda at his home on the 26th May 2017.

Tralee District Court heard Mr O’Brien had ransacked his own apartment and had thrown a wooden block used to hold knives through the window.





The 35-year-old spat at one member of An Garda Siochana, and had to be physically restrained.

Judge David Waters imposed a two-month prison sentence, saying one of the biggest contributing factors was the number of previous convictions.