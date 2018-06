Tralee Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets after someone won almost €150,000 in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Maxol Service Station in Rathass, with the winner matching five numbers and the bonus to win €149,347.

Owner of the shop, Ciaran O’Connor says it’s brilliant news, and there’s a buzz in the shop as people check their tickets in the hope of winning the prize, but the winner hasn’t yet come forward.