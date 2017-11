The Institute of Technology in Tralee is looking for a Vice President Academic Affairs and Registrar.

The position is a senior management role and minimum requirements include an honours degree with first or second class honours.

The Vice President Academic Affairs and Registrar is responsible for quality and is one of three vice presidents at IT Tralee, reporting directly to the president.

The salary scale starts at over €84,000 and the closing date for applications is November 22nd.