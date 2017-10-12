Tralee and Listowel impress judges at BOI Entreprise Town Competition

Business and community groups in Tralee and Listowel came together yesterday to impress judges in the Bank of Ireland National Enterprising Town Competition.

Judges travelled to both towns as they competed in the national competition with a total prize fund of €110,000.

There is a total of 78 entries from 31 local and city authorities.

The overall winning town, city, village or urban area will be awarded €23,000, a trophy and the title of Bank of Ireland’s National Enterprising Town 2017.

The winners will be announced next month.

Mayor of Tralee Norma Foley was one of a number of speakers who addressed judges at the Community and Business Expo in The Rose Hotel.