Tralee in line to receive in excess of €15 million for flood defence works.

The Office of Public Works has undertaken Ireland’s largest ever assessment of flood risk and has produced a ten-year plan for major flood defence schemes.

Tralee is listed as one of the five large schemes identified in the plan, which also includes Limerick City and environs.

However, the exact details are currently being finalised and will be announced and published in the New Year.

The OPW stresses that approval of the plans does not confer approval to construct a scheme, but rather approval to proceed to the next stages of design.