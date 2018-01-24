A lecturer at IT Tralee says there are concerns about a lack of regulation in the Airbnb sector.

In the past year, 209,000 Airbnb guests stayed with hosts in Kerry and Cork generating 72 million euro for the local economy.

The average amount of money earned by Airbnb hosts in the two counties in the period was €4,000.

Michael Crossan, who lectures in hospitality and tourism at IT Tralee, expects more growth in Airbnb in Kerry especially for visiting families.

However, Mr Crossan says there are concerns about the issue of regulation: