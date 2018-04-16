IT Tralee launching new pharmacy technician course today

The Institute of Technology Tralee is launching a new pharmacy technician course today.

This level six Higher Certificate in Science- Pharmacy Technician programme combines academic knowledge and real-world training in a pharmacy environment.

It’s targeted at students, but also at people who haven’t come through the CAO before and may be interested in upskilling.

IT Tralee is the only institute in Munster offering the programme, and one of a handful in the country.

It’s been developed to meet demand in the marketplace, and will start taking students from next September.

The official launch takes place today in Sam McCauley’s, Tralee this lunchtime.

