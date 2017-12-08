IT Tralee launches Ireland’s first three-year Honours Degree in Event Management

The Institute of Technology Tralee is introducing a new Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Programme in Event Management.

The three-year honours degree is the only one of its kind in Ireland; students will be able to apply for it through the CAO system to start next September.

It’s been designed in collaboration with national and international experts from the event management industry, and there’ll be a significant amount of work placement throughout.

Head of the School of Business, Computing and Humanities at IT Tralee, Mary Rose Stafford says there’s an ever-increasing demand for qualified graduates for the growing festival and events sector.