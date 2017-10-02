IT Tralee launches ambitious 5-year strategic plan

The plan commenced development in late 2016 and has taken shape through consultation with the Institute's staff, students and external stakeholders. This new Strategic Plan, the Institute's sixth strategic plan, was developed with a keen focus on the regional, national and global context of Higher Education. The Institute's vision statement has been recalibrated reflecting this context - "IT Tralee will play a transformative role, within the region and beyond. This will be achieved through the creative pursuit of excellence in teaching, learning, research, and innovation. This will be realised within an environment of sustainability, fellowship and inclusivity."Taking into account achievements to date and the ambitious plans the Institute has developed for the future, the Institute has now identified five key Strategic Goals; Sustainability and Growth, Teaching, Learning and Graduate Readiness, Research and Innovation, Fellowship and Inclusivity and Establishment of Munster Technological University (MTU).

IT Tralee has launched an ambitious strategic plan.
The plan will see the delivery of the IT Tralee North Campus Master Plan valued at €64 million to include a dedicated STEM building, a Research building, a Student Residential Complex, a Student Facilities Hub and an extension to the Business Incubation Centre.

 

‘A Vision to 2021’ was launched by Lionel Alexander, Chair of the IT Tralee Governing Body.
The plan began development in late 2016 and has taken shape through consultation with the Institute’s staff, students and external stakeholders.
The next five years will see many developments including a 13% increase in students, an increase of €8m in research collaboration and activities and the attainment of Technological University status leading to the establishment of the MTU.
An Economic Impact Study undertaken as part of the Business Case for establishing the MTU demonstrated that the new University will deliver an additional €58 million per annum to the region.
It is the Institute’s sixth strategic plan and was developed with a keen focus on the regional, national and global context of Higher Education.

