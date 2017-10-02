IT Tralee launches ambitious 5-year strategic plan

IT Tralee has launched an ambitious strategic plan.

The plan will see the delivery of the IT Tralee North Campus Master Plan valued at €64 million to include a dedicated STEM building, a Research building, a Student Residential Complex, a Student Facilities Hub and an extension to the Business Incubation Centre.

‘A Vision to 2021’ was launched by Lionel Alexander, Chair of the IT Tralee Governing Body.

The plan began development in late 2016 and has taken shape through consultation with the Institute’s staff, students and external stakeholders.

The next five years will see many developments including a 13% increase in students, an increase of €8m in research collaboration and activities and the attainment of Technological University status leading to the establishment of the MTU.

An Economic Impact Study undertaken as part of the Business Case for establishing the MTU demonstrated that the new University will deliver an additional €58 million per annum to the region.

It is the Institute’s sixth strategic plan and was developed with a keen focus on the regional, national and global context of Higher Education.